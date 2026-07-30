SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage will hit moon August 5
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's upper stage is set to hit the moon on August 5, 2026, making a fresh crater at a spot scientists have pinpointed.
It's been looping around Earth for over a year, and now researchers are excited to use this impact to learn more about how craters form and what the lunar surface is made of.
Experts urge improved debris tracking
NASA's Dr. John Doe says this rare event lets scientists dig deeper into the moon's history by studying the new crater.
While this chunk of rocket, about as big as a five-story building, isn't dangerous for Earth or lunar missions, it does show how tricky tracking space junk can be so far from home.
With more missions heading to the moon, ESA's Dr. Jane Smith points out that smarter ways to manage and track space debris are becoming essential for safe exploration.