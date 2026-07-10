SpaceX fires 33 upgraded Raptor 3 engines in static test
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off a successful static fire test of its Starship Super Heavy Booster 20 at Starbase, Texas, on July 10, 2026.
All 33 upgraded Raptor 3 engines fired up for about 25 seconds, basically a dress rehearsal for launch.
With this major milestone cleared, the rocket's Flight-13 is now aiming for liftoff on July 15, pending final green lights.
Flight 13 tests recovery and reentry
This flight is all about pushing reusability and deep-space goals further. After learning from May's Flight-12, SpaceX will try out booster recovery and tricky re-entry moves with Ship 40.
They're also testing tech like bigger fuel tanks, key steps for future Moon missions with NASA's Artemis program and beyond.