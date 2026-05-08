SpaceX fires all 33 Raptor engines on Super Heavy V3

NASA eyes custom Starship for Artemis

The upgraded Super Heavy V3 isn't just stronger: it's built to be more reliable and reusable, blasting out millions of pounds of thrust during testing.

Stacked with Starship, it forms the largest and most powerful rocket system ever developed at nearly 400 feet.

NASA is eyeing a custom Starship for its Artemis missions, hoping to send astronauts back to the Moon later this decade (a huge leap for space exploration).