SpaceX fires all 33 Raptor engines on Super Heavy V3
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off its most powerful Super Heavy booster test yet at Starbase in Boca Chica, firing up all 33 Raptor engines on the new V3 model.
This big moment brings it closer to its next Starship flight and pushes forward plans for reusable rockets that could take us to the Moon and Mars.
NASA eyes custom Starship for Artemis
The upgraded Super Heavy V3 isn't just stronger: it's built to be more reliable and reusable, blasting out millions of pounds of thrust during testing.
Stacked with Starship, it forms the largest and most powerful rocket system ever developed at nearly 400 feet.
NASA is eyeing a custom Starship for its Artemis missions, hoping to send astronauts back to the Moon later this decade (a huge leap for space exploration).