SpaceX gets FCC approval to launch 1 million 'Starmind' satellites
SpaceX just got the FCC's go-ahead to launch a staggering 1 million satellites as part of its 'Starmind' constellation.
The big idea? Boosting data processing from space to keep up with the growing demand for AI computing here on Earth.
This means faster, smarter data analysis powered by a massive network above our heads.
SpaceX approval could reshape AI computing
This approval is a major step for SpaceX and could seriously shake up how we handle global data.
By bringing advanced computing power into orbit, SpaceX is aiming to help meet rapidly growing demand for AI computing here on Earth.