SpaceX launches 2 Falcon 9s and adds 54 Starlink satellites
Technology
SpaceX pulled off a rapid double launch, sending up two Falcon 9 rockets within 20 hours, one from Florida and one from California.
Together, they added 54 new Starlink satellites to orbit, keeping the company's fast-paced streak alive.
Starlink tops 10,200, boosters land safely
With these back-to-back missions, SpaceX's Starlink network now boasts over 10,200 satellites.
Both first stages landed safely on drone ships ("Just Read the Instructions" and "Of Course I Still Love You"), showing off SpaceX's reusable tech and its push for more sustainable space travel.