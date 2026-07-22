SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites from California after glitch
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off another Starlink launch, sending 24 new satellites into low Earth orbit on Tuesday from California.
This happened just a day after an engine glitch forced them to call off the first attempt; no drama, just a quick reset and back to business.
Booster lands on droneship, 23rd flight
About an hour after liftoff, all 24 satellites were smoothly deployed, adding to SpaceX's ever-expanding internet network.
The Falcon 9 booster also stuck its landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, its 23rd flight!
With each launch like this, reliable internet is reaching more corners of the world, even those hard-to-connect spots.