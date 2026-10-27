SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites from California, network exceeds 11,000
Technology
SpaceX just sent 27 more Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, taking off early Tuesday from California.
This launch adds to its ever-growing network, now over 11,000 satellites strong, making global internet coverage even closer to reality.
Falcon 9 lands, SpaceX shifts focus
The Falcon 9 rocket nailed its landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, marking B1082's 21st Starlink mission and SpaceX's 117th Falcon 9 launch of 2026 so far.
While Falcon 9 has been a workhorse, SpaceX is starting to shift focus to its bigger Starship rocket for future launches, aiming for even bigger space goals ahead.