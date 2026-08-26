SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg, passes 11,000
Technology
SpaceX just sent 27 new Starlink satellites into orbit early this morning from California, pushing its active satellite count past 11,000.
The launch happened at Vandenberg Space Force Base and keeps the company's internet constellation growing fast.
Booster B1082 lands, Florida Starlink pause
This mission used the Falcon 9 booster B1082, now on its impressive 24th flight. After liftoff, it landed safely on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific.
Also worth noting: SpaceX is pausing Starlink launches from Florida for now, so all eyes are on California for upcoming missions.