SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites in 107th Falcon 9 launch

The same booster that flew this mission has already been to space 16 times before. Talk about recycling!

After liftoff at 9:47pm EDT, the rocket's first stage landed smoothly on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You."

With this launch, there are now over 11,100 Starlink satellites circling Earth.

SpaceX has packed in 81 Starlink launches so far in 2026 but probably won't top last year's record-breaking pace.