SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites in 107th Falcon 9 launch
Technology
SpaceX just sent 27 new Starlink satellites into orbit on Saturday night, using a Falcon 9 rocket from California.
This marks its 107th Falcon 9 launch of the year, all part of their mission to make fast internet available pretty much everywhere.
SpaceX booster reused after smooth landing
The same booster that flew this mission has already been to space 16 times before. Talk about recycling!
After liftoff at 9:47pm EDT, the rocket's first stage landed smoothly on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You."
With this launch, there are now over 11,100 Starlink satellites circling Earth.
SpaceX has packed in 81 Starlink launches so far in 2026 but probably won't top last year's record-breaking pace.