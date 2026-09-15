SpaceX launches 2nd secret USSF-259 mission from Vandenberg September 15
Technology
SpaceX is back with its second secret launch for the US Space Force in just a week. The USSF-259 mission takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on September 15, 2026.
If you're curious, you can catch the live stream about 10 minutes before liftoff: the launch window opens at 9pm EDT.
Booster 1097 aims for 13th landing
Falcon 9's booster (designated 1097) will aim for its 13th landing on a drone ship just over eight minutes after takeoff.
Earlier this year, this same booster helped SpaceX hit its big milestone: 600 successful rocket landings.
Also worth noting, this is already Falcon 9's 105th Falcon 9 flight out of 110 launches in 2026 alone!