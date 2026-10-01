SpaceX launches Crew-13 to ISS, sustaining station operations 6 months
Technology
SpaceX is launching its Crew-13 mission on Thursday, sending four astronauts (Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney from NASA, Joshua Kutryk from Canada, and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov from Russia) to the International Space Station.
Their arrival will keep the ISS running smoothly for the next six months.
Liftoff 11:10am ET, Dragon phaseout
Liftoff is set for 11:10am at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with docking planned around 7pm Eastern time.
This could be one of SpaceX's last rides using its Dragon spacecraft as it starts switching over to Starship.
Meanwhile, NASA is also teaming up more with Boeing's Starliner capsule for future missions.