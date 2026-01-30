SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from both US coasts in 2 days
Technology
SpaceX pulled off back-to-back Starlink launches this week, sending up a total of 54 satellites from both US coasts in only two days.
The first batch of 25 lifted off from California on January 29, contributing to a total of over 9,600 Starlink satellites in orbit.
Less than a day later, another 29 launched from Florida—bringing the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit to over 9,600.
Rapid launches mean faster global internet
This isn't just about breaking records—these rapid launches mean faster global internet and show how routine space travel is getting for SpaceX.