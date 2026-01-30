SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from both US coasts in 2 days Technology Jan 30, 2026

SpaceX pulled off back-to-back Starlink launches this week, sending up a total of 54 satellites from both US coasts in only two days.

The first batch of 25 lifted off from California on January 29, contributing to a total of over 9,600 Starlink satellites in orbit.

