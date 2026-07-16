SpaceX launches Starship July 16 from Texas to test upgrades
Technology
SpaceX is launching its Starship rocket on July 16 from Texas, its first big mission since its last major test.
This 13th test flight isn't just about getting to space; it's also carrying new Starlink satellites designed to burn up safely in the atmosphere, while putting fresh hardware and software upgrades through their paces.
Starship tests booster separation and restarts
Starship is a huge part of SpaceX's plan for reusable rockets and future missions to the Moon and Mars.
This flight will check if fixes from a previous booster issue actually work and test things like booster separation and engine restarts.
If all goes well, SpaceX gets closer to making Starship fully reusable by the end of 2026, a must for NASA Moon landings planned by 2028.