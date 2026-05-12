SpaceX launching Dragon on NASA CRS-34 to ISS tonight
Technology
SpaceX is launching its Dragon capsule to the International Space Station tonight as part of NASA's CRS-34 mission.
Liftoff happens at 7:16pm EDT from Cape Canaveral, with a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 2948kg of supplies and science gear for the astronauts.
Dragon brings microgravity and bone experiments
Dragon's bringing up some pretty cool experiments: think microgravity tests, a wood-based bone scaffold for osteoporosis research, and tools to study how space affects blood cells and the spleen.
The capsule will dock itself at the ISS on May 14 and hang around for about a month before heading back with time-sensitive research.
NASA's streaming it live if you want to catch the action!