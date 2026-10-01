SpaceX launching Transporter-18 today from California with Google's Project Suncatcher
SpaceX is set to launch its Transporter-18 mission from California today, carrying 130 payloads, including a pathfinder spacecraft for Google's Project Suncatcher.
This satellite will help determine how tensor processing units (TPUs) perform in the space environment, and you can watch it live via SpaceX just before the launch window opens at 2:18pm EDT, with coverage beginning about 15 minutes before launch.
SpaceX carrying Reason-1 and Otter
Alongside Google's tech, this mission features Cowboy Space's Reason-1 (testing wireless power beaming) and Starfish Space's first Otter servicing satellite.
While it won't break any records for most payloads launched at once, it will be the 25th flight for this particular booster.
Plus, SpaceX is also launching NASA's Crew-13 mission and the NROL-97 flight for the US National Reconnaissance Office today, showing just how busy its launch schedule has gotten.