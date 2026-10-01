SpaceX launching Transporter-18 today from California with Google's Project Suncatcher

Alongside Google's tech, this mission features Cowboy Space's Reason-1 (testing wireless power beaming) and Starfish Space's first Otter servicing satellite.

While it won't break any records for most payloads launched at once, it will be the 25th flight for this particular booster.

Plus, SpaceX is also launching NASA's Crew-13 mission and the NROL-97 flight for the US National Reconnaissance Office today, showing just how busy its launch schedule has gotten.