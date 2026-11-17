SpaceX lets go of about 60 Grok Imagine team members
SpaceX just let go of about 60 people from its Grok Imagine team, the folks behind its image and video generation tool.
Even though Elon Musk hyped up big plans for Grok Imagine in March, the company is now shifting gears to focus more on coding tools and its Grok Bot agent.
Companies rethink video AI amid costs
Video AI is expensive to run, and SpaceX isn't alone in rethinking things: OpenAI reportedly dropped Sora because of its high computing costs.
Meanwhile, tech giants like Google and Meta are still pushing ahead with new video models, keeping the competition fierce as companies weigh costs against innovation.