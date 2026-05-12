SpaceX loads over 5,000 tons during Texas wet dress rehearsal

SpaceX aims May 15 Starship launch

This WDR was a major preflight test for Starship V3's fueling, software, ground gear. The new version stands nearly 150 meters tall and is built for quick reuse.

SpaceX spent months prepping with pad upgrades and cold-fuel tests, aiming to launch as soon as May 15 (weather and approvals permitting).

If all goes well, this rocket could help power NASA's Artemis moon missions—and even future Mars trips.