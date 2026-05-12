SpaceX loads over 5,000 tons during Texas wet dress rehearsal
SpaceX pulled off a full wet dress rehearsal (WDR) for its giant Starship-Super Heavy rocket in Texas.
Basically, they loaded more than 5,000 metric tons of super-chilled methane and oxygen into Ship 39 and Booster 19, the biggest rocket setup ever, without actually launching.
It's like a practice run to make sure everything works before the real deal.
SpaceX aims May 15 Starship launch
This WDR was a major preflight test for Starship V3's fueling, software, ground gear. The new version stands nearly 150 meters tall and is built for quick reuse.
SpaceX spent months prepping with pad upgrades and cold-fuel tests, aiming to launch as soon as May 15 (weather and approvals permitting).
If all goes well, this rocket could help power NASA's Artemis moon missions—and even future Mars trips.