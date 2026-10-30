SpaceX-owned Cursor pauses marketplace after Claude code security incident
Cursor, a SpaceX-owned company, has hit pause on its extension marketplace after a security incident.
Hackers slipped malicious code into the modified Claude Code VS Code extension, letting it potentially collect data from up to 5,000 users.
Cursor quickly worked with partners to fix the issue and is urging all customers to update their Claude Code extension for safety.
Cursor found no other extensions affected
After spotting the security incident on October 29, Cursor checked all extensions and found no others were affected.
The attack tried to collect user information and sneak in remote access keys, but Cursor responded by updating its own security and blocking the hacker's server.
Other SpaceXSI products like Grok Bot were not impacted. The team said it would contact those affected directly.