SpaceX postpones Starship Flight 13 launch over bad weather
What's the story
SpaceX has postponed the 13th integrated test flight of its Starship rocket to Friday. The decision was made due to unfavorable weather conditions. The main goal of this mission is to obtain clear ground imagery of Starship's heat shield as it flies at a higher dynamic pressure during ascent. However, the weather on Thursday did not allow for this visibility.
Launch details
Previous countdown was aborted due to engine start-up issue
The 90-minute launch window was originally set to open at 4:15am IST today from SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
This latest attempt comes after a previous countdown was aborted just seconds before liftoff due to an engine start-up issue.
Since then, SpaceX has replaced two Raptor engines and conducted additional checks on the vehicle in preparation for another launch attempt.
Rocket details
World's largest and most powerful rocket system
Standing at a height of some 123m, Starship is the world's largest and most powerful rocket system.
It comprises the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft, both of which are designed for full reusability.
This is all part of Elon Musk's plans for missions to Earth orbit, Moon, and eventually Mars.
Flight objectives
Mission will also deploy 20 Starlink satellites
The upcoming test flight will build on previous milestones such as stage separation, controlled splashdowns, and improvements to the upgraded vehicle.
SpaceX also plans to use this mission as a satellite deployment test by carrying 20 Starlink satellites. These are expected to follow a suborbital trajectory before burning up in Earth's atmosphere.
Development progress
SpaceX has conducted 12 test flights so far
Since 2023, SpaceX has conducted 12 Starship test flights as part of its continued development of this revolutionary rocket.
The vehicle is also expected to play a role in future lunar missions, including NASA's Artemis program.
This highlights the potential and versatility of the Starship system in space exploration and satellite deployment.