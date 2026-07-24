SpaceX postpones Starship flight to July 24 2026 for imagery
Technology
SpaceX has postponed its 13th Starship test flight to July 24, 2026, thanks to bad weather at the launch site in Texas.
The extra wait should help them get better ground images of the rocket's heat shield as it blasts off, one of the main goals for this mission.
The new liftoff window starts at 4:15am IST.
SpaceX swaps Raptor engines after hiccup
This attempt comes after a previous engine hiccup, but SpaceX swapped out two Raptor engines and ran more checks.
Starship, standing about 123 meters tall, will carry 20 Starlink satellites on a short test ride before they burn up in Earth's atmosphere.
This mission is another key step toward bigger plans like reaching the Moon and Mars, and it also supports NASA's Artemis lunar program.