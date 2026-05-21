SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell says company aims 10,000 annual launches
SpaceX is aiming for a wild new record: 10,000 launches every year within five years.
This massive goal was revealed by President Gwynne Shotwell and discussed with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford.
For context, in 2025, they managed 170 launches and sent up about 2,500 satellites—so they're planning to scale up in a huge way.
FAA and SpaceX must improve reliability
Right now, SpaceX has around 10,000 satellites orbiting Earth. Elon Musk hopes to eventually launch that many new communications satellites each year. But getting there means making rockets even more reliable.
The FAA is working closely with SpaceX to tackle challenges and keep things safe, though the agency admits funding for its space team could be tight down the line.
As the FAA's Bryan Bedford put it, "We're going to have to push ourselves, they're going to have to push their reliability."