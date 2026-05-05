SpaceX releases May 1 Starlink video showing sunrise and sunset
SpaceX just dropped a cool behind-the-scenes video of its Starlink satellites being released into orbit on May 1, 2026.
The clip, shared by Starlink's senior vice president Michael Nicolls on X, gives us a peek at the satellites gliding through space and catching both sunrise and sunset, all in one trip around Earth.
Falcon rocket spins for deconfliction
The satellites are packed inside the Falcon rocket super snug, think "deck of cards" style.
When it's time to deploy, the rocket spins slowly so each satellite separates safely without bumping into its neighbor (a process called deconfliction).
Once out, they use their own onboard propulsion to spread out and join the growing Starlink network.
Starlink aims for global high-speed internet
Starlink's goal is simple: bring high-speed internet to every corner of the planet, including places regular networks can't reach.
Each launch means better coverage for remote areas and another step toward global connectivity.