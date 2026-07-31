SpaceX releases videos of Starship upper stage splashdown near Australia
SpaceX just dropped some amazing videos of its Starship upper stage making a smooth water landing after its 13th flight on July 24, 2026.
The rocket launched from Texas, sent up 20 new Starlink satellites, reignited a Raptor engine in space, and then gently splashed down in the Indian Ocean near Australia.
Drones captured 171-foot Starship flip
Drones and a floating buoy cam captured the whole scene, showing the 171-foot (52-meter) upper stage steering itself for a precise, steamy touchdown.
One clip even shows it flipping upright midair before landing.
The gentle splash kept Starship afloat for days while SpaceX teams worked on recovery.
Starship aids NASA Artemis, upgrades needed
This marks a big step for SpaceX's reusable Starship system, which NASA plans to use for future Artemis moon landings.
Before it can carry astronauts to the moon, though, SpaceX still needs to upgrade things like the heat shield, but this mission was another solid leap forward.