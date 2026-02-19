SpaceX rocket caused unusual spike in lithium pollution

After a leak, the Falcon 9's upper stage re-entered the atmosphere over parts of Europe , releasing about 30kg of lithium—hundreds of times more than what naturally falls from meteors each day. When rockets and satellites burn up, they also release metals like aluminum and lithium that form tiny particles in the air.

Scientists have called for stronger regulation and standards on space debris

With SpaceX launching many rockets last year (and even bigger plans ahead), scientists have called for stronger regulation and standards on space debris and expressed concern about atmospheric pollution from debris.

They say knowing this is key to understanding how all these launches might change our atmosphere as space activity keeps ramping up.