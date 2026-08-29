SpaceX finally recovers its Starship from Indian Ocean

The Starship upper stage, referred to as Ship, was in the ocean since July 24 after completing its 13th test flight.

The vehicle successfully deployed its payload of 20 next-generation Starlink "Version 3" satellites into space and even managed to relight one of its six Raptor engines in the final frontier.

It then made a soft splashdown in the Indian Ocean off Australia's western coast - an unprecedented feat for SpaceX's Starship program.