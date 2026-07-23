SpaceX's Starship Flight 13 to launch tomorrow: What to expect

Starship Flight 13 will be the 13th integrated test flight of the Starship-Super Heavy launch system and the second test of the upgraded Version 3 (V3) vehicle.

One of its main goals is to deploy 20 simulated Starlink Version 3 satellites, marking a major milestone for this new-generation Starship.

The mission will also test upgrades to both the Super Heavy booster and upper-stage Starship.