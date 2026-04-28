SpaceX scrubs Falcon Heavy ViaSat-3 F3 at Kennedy Space Center
SpaceX had to hit pause on its much-awaited Falcon Heavy launch at Kennedy Space Center because the weather just wasn't playing nice.
The mission was set to send up the ViaSat-3 F3 satellite, which would boost global broadband coverage.
The countdown had reached its final seconds before the scrub, with tricky skies overhead, the countdown stopped just seconds before liftoff.
SpaceX delays launch over Florida weather
The launch was planned for April 27, 2026, but meteorologists flagged concerns about clouds and electrical activity from a cold front in Florida, even though there was a 70% chance of good weather.
Safety comes first, so SpaceX postponed things for now.
The Falcon Heavy is key for carrying big satellites into orbit, and while this delay is a bummer, SpaceX's planned deployment of the ViaSat-3 F3 satellite into geosynchronous transfer orbit.