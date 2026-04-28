SpaceX scrubs Falcon Heavy ViaSat-3 F3 at Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX delays launch over Florida weather

The launch was planned for April 27, 2026, but meteorologists flagged concerns about clouds and electrical activity from a cold front in Florida, even though there was a 70% chance of good weather.

Safety comes first, so SpaceX postponed things for now.

The Falcon Heavy is key for carrying big satellites into orbit, and while this delay is a bummer, SpaceX's planned deployment of the ViaSat-3 F3 satellite into geosynchronous transfer orbit.