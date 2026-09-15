SpaceX, Space Cargo to deploy Starfall and return capsule 2028
SpaceX is joining forces with Luxembourg-based Space Cargo for SpaceX's first commercial Starship mission, which will deploy Starfall, set for 2028.
They'll use the Starship rocket and a new capsule designed to bring stuff back from space: think of it as a disk-shaped capsule with a 10-foot (3-m)-wide heatshield that draws on SpaceX's Dragon experience, complete with a tough aluminum build and a huge heat shield.
BentoBox holds up to 1 ton
The mission will feature Space Cargo's BentoBox system, which can carry up to 1 ton of customer experiments or materials.
This puts SpaceX right in the mix with other companies exploring how to return things safely from orbit.
Plus, Space Cargo is focusing on life sciences and biotech, using space's unique environment to improve products here on Earth.