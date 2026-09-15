SpaceX, Space Cargo to deploy Starfall and return capsule 2028

SpaceX is joining forces with Luxembourg-based Space Cargo for SpaceX's first commercial Starship mission, which will deploy Starfall, set for 2028.

They'll use the Starship rocket and a new capsule designed to bring stuff back from space: think of it as a disk-shaped capsule with a 10-foot (3-m)-wide heatshield that draws on SpaceX's Dragon experience, complete with a tough aluminum build and a huge heat shield.