SpaceX Starlink 34343 satellite breaks into tens of objects

SpaceX says no risk, debris concerns

SpaceX says there's no risk to the International Space Station or NASA's Artemis 2 mission launching this week, but these incidents are raising eyebrows as more satellites crowd low Earth orbit.

With one or two Starlinks re-entering Earth's atmosphere almost every day, people are starting to worry about space junk and possible ozone damage from burning chemicals.

A recent near-miss with a Chinese satellite shows just how tricky it is to keep everything safe up there.