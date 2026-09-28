SpaceX Starship brought down for safety reasons north of Hawaii
Technology
SpaceX's Starship rocket had quite a dramatic moment on its 14th test run. After launching from Texas and making it to orbit, the mission was cut short for safety reasons.
About three hours in, the rocket was brought down north of Hawaii, where it tipped over and caught fire as it splashed into the ocean.
Tests highlight reliability challenges in space
Even though things didn't go perfectly, Testing like this shows just how tough and important building reliable space technology can be.