SpaceX Starship completes 13th flight, deploys 20 Starlink V3 satellites
SpaceX's Starship just wrapped up its 13th test flight with a smooth splashdown in the Indian Ocean, after launching from Texas on July 24.
The mission hit all its goals: flying a suborbital path, landing right on target, and even sending 20 new Starlink Version 3 satellites into space.
These satellites got to briefly show off their solar panels and communication systems before heading back down.
Starship 14-second burn yields reusability data
Starship also pulled off a record-setting 14-second engine burn in space, its longest yet, which is huge for future flights.
All the data from this mission will help SpaceX make Starship fully reusable, which means cheaper launches and more trips to space.
Down the road, this rocket will help launch bigger satellites, support NASA's Artemis moon missions, and eventually carry people to Mars.