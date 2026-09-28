Watch: SpaceX's Starship successfully deploys next-gen internet satellites
What's the story
SpaceX's Starlink satellites were seen flying in formation after being deployed from the Starship spacecraft during its 14th flight test. The mission was a major milestone for SpaceX, as it marked the first time the company successfully reached orbit and deployed 26 V3 Starlink satellites into space. This is also Starship's first revenue-generating flight, a major achievement for the company.
Mission details
Starlink payload deployed during the flight
The deployment of Starlink satellites was one of the main goals of the Starship Flight 14 mission.
The spacecraft successfully deployed its Starlink payload during the flight, a key objective in testing its orbital capabilities and satellite delivery abilities.
Images and videos from the mission show several satellites as bright points against space's darkness, arranged in a line as they move away from Starship.
Twitter Post
V3 Starlink satellites in orbit
SpaceX's Starship rocket has successfully reached orbit and deployed its V3 Starlink satellites into orbit for the first time, officially making this Starship's first revenue-generating flight, a major milestone for the company!— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 28, 2026
Congrats @SpaceX team! Incredible achievement 🚀 pic.twitter.com/yhFQR7xpHY
Satellite deployment
Next-generation satellites designed to provide higher network capacity
The successful deployment of the 26 Starlink V3 satellites marks a major step for SpaceX.
These next-generation satellites are designed to provide much higher network capacity than their predecessors.
After separating from Starship, they are expected to deploy their antennas and solar arrays.
They will then use onboard propulsion systems to slowly raise their orbits and start operational testing, paving the way for faster internet connectivity and increased capacity of SpaceX's expanding satellite network.
Heavy-lift capabilities
Starship can carry much larger payloads in 1 go
The satellite deployment also highlights Starship's potential as a heavy-lift vehicle for large-scale satellite launches.
Unlike Falcon 9, which has launched Starlink satellites into orbit in batches, Starship can carry much larger payloads in one go.
SpaceX has been developing this vehicle for future Moon and Mars missions. NASA has even selected a modified version of it for its Artemis lunar landing program.