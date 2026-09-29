SpaceX Starship reaches orbit despite engine shutdown during Texas test
SpaceX's Starship hit a snag on September 28, 2026, when one of its engines shut down during a key uncrewed test flight from Texas.
This was the first time Starship tried to put commercial satellites into orbit, and while the mission ended early, it still managed to reach orbit, a win for SpaceX despite the hiccup.
Raptor engine issue risks Artemis schedule
This engine issue matters because NASA is counting on Starship to land astronauts on the Moon as part of its Artemis program.
Fixing a single part might be quick, but bigger design problems could mean serious delays.
With Artemis III targeting a test mission as early as summer 2027, which would serve as a rehearsal in Earth orbit before a future crewed lunar landing, sorting out these Raptor engine troubles is crucial if SpaceX and NASA want to stay on track for future Moon missions.