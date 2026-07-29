SpaceX Starship survives uncontrolled Indian Ocean splashdown recovery vessel dispatched
Technology
SpaceX's Starship just survived an uncontrolled splashdown in the Indian Ocean after its July 28, 2026 test flight, and it's still in one piece.
SpaceX is now sending a ship to pick it up, a big step toward making fully reusable rockets a reality.
Engineers to inspect remarkably intact Starship
Engineers can finally get their hands on a remarkably intact Starship to see how its structure, heat shield, and systems held up under real stress.
This is a first for SpaceX and could help them speed up future tests and even support NASA's Artemis missions to the Moon.
Plus, every lesson learned brings us closer to affordable deep-space travel.