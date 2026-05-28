SpaceX Starship V3 launches May 22 2026 for NASA Artemis
Technology
SpaceX's Starship V3 just launched for the first time on May 22, 2026, after months of upgrades.
Even with engine hiccups and a missed booster landing, SpaceX called the flight a win, because this rocket is key for NASA's upcoming Artemis missions.
Starship V3 enables deep-space refueling
Starship V3 is packed with powerful new tech like the Raptor 3 engine and bigger fuel tanks, making it crucial for deep-space refueling.
It will help NASA land astronauts on the lunar surface in 2028, after a 2027 docking test in low Earth orbit.
SpaceX plans more tests this year, including propellant transfers between two Starships, and aims to build multiple rockets annually.
Blue Origin's Blue Moon is also in the running for these Moon missions, so competition is heating up.