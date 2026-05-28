SpaceX Starship V3 launches May 22 2026 for NASA Artemis

Starship V3 enables deep-space refueling

Starship V3 is packed with powerful new tech like the Raptor 3 engine and bigger fuel tanks, making it crucial for deep-space refueling.

It will help NASA land astronauts on the lunar surface in 2028, after a 2027 docking test in low Earth orbit.

SpaceX plans more tests this year, including propellant transfers between two Starships, and aims to build multiple rockets annually.

Blue Origin's Blue Moon is also in the running for these Moon missions, so competition is heating up.