SpaceX Starship's 13th test flight captured by Starlink satellite camera
SpaceX's Starship, the world's largest reusable rocket, just had its 13th test flight, and this time we got to see it in action from space.
On July 24, Starship launched and deployed 20 new Starlink V3 satellites during a short suborbital trip.
SpaceX shared a cool 65-second video filmed by cameras on one of the satellites, showing the Ship as it cruises away from the Starlink satellite.
SpaceX plans up to 100,000 satellites
The video shows Starship cruising away from the satellites after deployment, with engine firings and reaction control thrusters.
The satellites themselves returned to Earth just 20 minutes after deployment since this was a quick test run.
Looking ahead, SpaceX plans to launch up to 100,000 of these new satellites for global internet, and Starship will also be flying NASA astronauts for Artemis missions in the coming years.