SpaceX Starship's 13th test flight captured by Starlink satellite camera

SpaceX's Starship, the world's largest reusable rocket, just had its 13th test flight, and this time we got to see it in action from space.

On July 24, Starship launched and deployed 20 new Starlink V3 satellites during a short suborbital trip.

SpaceX shared a cool 65-second video filmed by cameras on one of the satellites, showing the Ship as it cruises away from the Starlink satellite.