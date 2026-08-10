SpaceX struggles to tow Ship 40 after Indian Ocean splashdown
Technology
SpaceX is struggling to bring back its Starship upper stage, Ship 40, after it splashed down in the Indian Ocean on July 24.
This was the first time a Starship landed intact after a test flight, a big win for the team, but stormy seas are making it hard to tow the massive rocket to Western Australia.
Ship 40 photos inform Starship design
Even though Ship 40 isn't back on land yet, its intact state is giving engineers valuable data.
They've managed to snap detailed photos of parts like the heat shield and engines, which will help make future Starships tougher and more reusable, key steps toward making space travel more routine.