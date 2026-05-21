SpaceX ties Elon Musk pay to Mars colony and valuation
Technology
SpaceX is tying Elon Musk's big paydays to some seriously ambitious goals: think building a permanent Mars colony with at least 1 million people and hitting a $7.5 trillion market value.
There's also a push to create massive off-Earth computing power, according to new SEC filings.
Elon Musk 85.1% SpaceX voting power
Musk already holds 85.1% of SpaceX's voting power, making him the clear decision-maker as the company gears up for its IPO next month.
He was granted 1 billion shares if he hits those Mars and valuation targets, plus hundreds of millions more tied to building huge space data centers.