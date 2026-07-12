Starship to launch with Starlink V3 satellites on July 17
What's the story
SpaceX is gearing up for the 13th flight test of its powerful Starship rocket. The fully stacked vehicle, which is taller than a 30-story building, will lift off from Texas's Starbase as early as July 17. For the first time, this mission will see Starship carrying SpaceX's next-generation Starlink V3 satellites. These spacecraft are designed to provide faster internet connectivity from space.
Launch details
When and where to watch the launch
The 90-minute launch window for viewers in India opens at 4:15am IST on July 17, and ends at 5:45am IST. SpaceX will provide live coverage of the event on its website and X account about half an hour before liftoff. The Starship is a two-part vehicle with Super Heavy as the lower half and Starship spacecraft as the upper half.
Flight goals
Flight 13 will aim for a successful splashdown
After liftoff, the two halves of Starship will separate in a stage separation maneuver. The booster will then perform a boostback burn to return to its landing zone. Meanwhile, the upper stage will deploy 20 Starlink V3 satellites and attempt a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean. This mission aims to achieve goals that weren't accomplished during Flight 12 due to engine startup differences and other issues.
Satellite deployment
Satellites will scan Starship's heat shield tiles
The Starlink V3 satellites will significantly boost the capacity and speeds of the Starlink network. Once deployed, they will deploy their solar arrays and antennas, trying to connect with ground stations in South Africa using high-capacity lasers. Notably, six of these satellites are equipped with cameras to scan Starship's heat shield tiles that protect it from reentry heat.