The mission will take place from Texas

Starship to launch with Starlink V3 satellites on July 17

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:55 pm Jul 12, 202605:55 pm

What's the story

SpaceX is gearing up for the 13th flight test of its powerful Starship rocket. The fully stacked vehicle, which is taller than a 30-story building, will lift off from Texas's Starbase as early as July 17. For the first time, this mission will see Starship carrying SpaceX's next-generation Starlink V3 satellites. These spacecraft are designed to provide faster internet connectivity from space.