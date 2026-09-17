SpaceX to launch 1st-ever Starship orbital flight September 22, 2026
Technology
SpaceX is set for its first-ever Starship orbital flight on September 22, 2026.
The rocket will launch from Starbase in Texas (if cleared), circle Earth six times, and wrap up with a Pacific Ocean splashdown after about 10 hours.
This mission is a big step up from past tests and will show whether Starship can handle long trips in space.
Starship to deploy 26 Starlink V3
Starship will ride up to around 275km before the Super Heavy booster lands back in the Gulf of Mexico.
While orbiting, it will release 26 Starlink V3 satellites, three with cameras to check how well the heat shield holds up during re-entry, which is key for future missions.
The larger goal is making rockets that can be reused for Moon and Mars journeys.