SpaceX to launch 1st orbital Starship flight from South Texas
SpaceX is about to make history with Starship's first-ever orbital flight, taking off from South Texas on September 28, 2026, at 8:15am EDT.
This launch is a huge milestone: Starship isn't just massive, it's the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built.
Flight 14 launches 26 Starlink satellites
Flight 14 steps things up by sending 26 new Starlink Version 3 satellites into low Earth orbit, kicking off a much bigger satellite network.
The upper stage will circle Earth six times before splashing down near Chile (way more ambitious than earlier flights that didn't even go orbital).
SpaceX recovery and refueling support Artemis
Looking ahead, SpaceX wants to recover both the booster and Ship right back at the launch site and test out space refueling, key moves for future deep-space missions.
These upgrades matter not just for SpaceX but also for NASA's Artemis program, which plans to use Starship for a crewed Moon landing in 2028.