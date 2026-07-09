SpaceX to launch record-setting booster 1067 with 29 Starlink satellites

Starlink to surpass 10,700 satellites

After liftoff, the booster aims for a smooth landing on the drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic, about 8.5 minutes later.

About 63.5 minutes after launch, those Starlink satellites will join over 10,700 already in orbit, keeping Starlink firmly as the world's largest satellite network.

If you're curious to watch it all unfold live, SpaceX will stream the launch about 10 minutes before takeoff via SpaceX.