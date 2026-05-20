SpaceX to launch Starship V3 this Thursday for NASA's Artemis

Starship V3 could support Artemis IV

Starship V3 could support NASA's Artemis IV mission, aiming to put astronauts back on the Moon in 2028, something that hasn't happened in more than 50 years.

This test flight will check out crucial upgrades like better engines and heat shields, though SpaceX won't recover the booster just yet as it focuses on making sure all the new systems work smoothly.

With rivals like Blue Origin also in the race, all eyes are on how Starship performs.