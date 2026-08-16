SpaceX will train Grok with employee data and ideas
Technology
SpaceX is taking its AI game up a notch: Elon Musk just shared that its AI, Grok, will be trained using data and ideas straight from SpaceX employees.
Grok, built by Musk's xAI and absorbed by SpaceX earlier this year, is set to get smarter by tapping into everything the team knows.
Musk: AI could spark golden age
Musk says Grok will use "the sum total of all SpaceX information," aiming for an AI that reflects the company's knowledge and values.
He called employees "some of the very best humans on Earth" and encouraged them to shape these tools.
Looking ahead, Musk believes smarter AI could kick off a "golden age" of civilization and maybe even help more people reach Mars one day.