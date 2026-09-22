SpaceXAI Grok bot hits 418,000 weekly users after 24% surge
Technology
SpaceXAI's Grok Bot, the AI tool from Elon Musk's team, has reached 418,000 weekly users by mid-September, a solid 24% jump in just one week.
The news came out at a London event, presenting the user count.
Grok bot handles emails and databases
Launched last August, Grok Bot isn't your average chatbot: it acts more like a digital coworker that can handle emails and update databases for businesses.
While Meta's Muse app is bigger with regular users, Grok Bot is focused on helping companies work smarter.
It comes with different subscription tiers, and SpaceXAI introduced Grok 4.7 to tackle even tougher tasks as part of SpaceXAI's bigger push into advanced AI tech.