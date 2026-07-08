SpaceXAI to launch AI model July 8 amid Cursor acquisition
Technology
Elon Musk's SpaceXAI is rolling out a brand-new AI model as early as July 8, marking its first big project with Cursor, the startup it is in the process of acquiring.
This launch follows SpaceXAI's recent rebrand (it used to be called xAI) and signals Musk's push to team up with top players in the AI world.
Grok 4.5 reportedly matches Claude Opus
The new model, Grok 4.5, was put through its paces at both SpaceX and Tesla and is built on the 1.5T V9 foundation model.
Thanks to extra training with Cursor data, it reportedly performed as well as Anthropic's Claude Opus tier during tests.
With plans to compete directly against heavyweights like Claude Opus 4.8 and GPT-5.5, SpaceXAI looks ready to shake up the AI scene even more.