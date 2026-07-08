SpaceXAI to launch AI model July 8 amid Cursor acquisition

Grok 4.5 reportedly matches Claude Opus

The new model, Grok 4.5, was put through its paces at both SpaceX and Tesla and is built on the 1.5T V9 foundation model.

Thanks to extra training with Cursor data, it reportedly performed as well as Anthropic's Claude Opus tier during tests.

With plans to compete directly against heavyweights like Claude Opus 4.8 and GPT-5.5, SpaceXAI looks ready to shake up the AI scene even more.