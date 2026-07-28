SpaceX's 13th Starship flight splashes near Western Australia after launch

SpaceX just pulled off a big win with the 13th Starship test flight, using a Version 3 rocket, on July 24.

The giant rocket launched from South Texas, dropped off 20 new Starlink satellites, and even restarted a Raptor engine while in space.

Most impressively, the upper stage managed a smooth splashdown near Western Australia (no explosions this time), which is a huge step forward for SpaceX.