SpaceX's Cargo Dragon undocks from ISS after 6-month stay
SpaceX's Cargo Dragon just finished a 185-day stay at the International Space Station—undocking on February 26 after helping keep the station running strong.
Launched back in August 2025, this marks a big milestone for both SpaceX and the ISS.
Dragon raised the ISS's orbit 6 times
For the first time, Dragon used a special boost kit to raise the ISS's orbit six times, taking over a job that Russian spacecraft usually handled.
With future US-Russia space teamwork uncertain after 2030, this move shows how American tech is stepping up to keep things going.
Dragon will also bring back experiment samples
Dragon is also bringing back cool experiment samples—including materials aging in space, liquid crystals from Thailand, and blood analysis tools for future Moon and Mars missions.
NASA was scheduled to stream the undocking live on NASA+, Amazon Prime and the agency's YouTube channel beginning at 11:45am EST; splashdown off California is set for early February 27.