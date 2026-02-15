SpaceX's Crew-12 mission arrives at ISS, restores full crew
Technology
SpaceX's Crew-12 just arrived at the International Space Station after a 34-hour trip, restoring the ISS team to full strength.
Their Dragon Freedom capsule docked smoothly with the Harmony module on February 14.
Crew-12 members join Expedition 74
Commander Jessica Meir and Pilot Jack Hathaway (NASA), Sophie Adenot (ESA), and Andrey Fedyaev (Roscosmos) have joined Expedition 74.
With these four on board, expect more science experiments and tech tests—especially for future Moon and Mars missions.
Where to watch the docking
Missed it live? NASA offered live coverage of the docking and welcome ceremonies on NASA+, Amazon Prime and NASA's YouTube channel.