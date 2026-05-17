SpaceX's Dragon docks at ISS for 34th NASA resupply mission
SpaceX just pulled off another win: its Dragon capsule docked with the International Space Station early Sunday morning.
Packed with nearly 2948kg of experiments and supplies, this marks SpaceX's 34th resupply mission for NASA.
The docking happened smoothly at the Harmony module, hands off.
Astronaut Hathaway confirms Dragon soft capture
NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway confirmed the successful arrival with a simple "Dragon contact and soft capture complete."
The capsule launched Friday from Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket.
On board are cool experiments, like microgravity simulators, tools for osteoporosis research using wood-based bone scaffolds, and equipment to study how blood cells change in space.
There's also tech to check out Earth's particles and planetary formation.
The ISS crew will unpack everything and send back results when Dragon returns in mid-June.